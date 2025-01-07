Is a university in Wakefield really needed? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Neil Richardson, Kirkheaton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield does not have a university but Sir Chris Husbands' commission into the city's skills provision (T Gardner, Dec 14) might recommend one, 'Nothing is off the table'.

Reading the article more than once, I could not find a paragraph about demand, for instance, major employers and recruitment agencies banging their fists on various doors in the search for highly-skilled staff; why was this omitted?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I suppose I've been influenced by occasional media horror stories about universities struggling to break even, many students in jobs that don't need a degree, or student loans never being repaid.

Wakefield city centre. PIC: Scott Merrylees