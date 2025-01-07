Is a university in Wakefield really needed? - Yorkshire Post Letters
Wakefield does not have a university but Sir Chris Husbands' commission into the city's skills provision (T Gardner, Dec 14) might recommend one, 'Nothing is off the table'.
Reading the article more than once, I could not find a paragraph about demand, for instance, major employers and recruitment agencies banging their fists on various doors in the search for highly-skilled staff; why was this omitted?
I suppose I've been influenced by occasional media horror stories about universities struggling to break even, many students in jobs that don't need a degree, or student loans never being repaid.
In fact, even the prestigious Russell Group isn't free from ghastly tales, apparently accepting foreign students with an inadequate command of English onto their postgraduate courses. Doesn't that make one shiver?
