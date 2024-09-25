It is up to Apple to follow EU rules if they want to sell into that market - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Packham, Shadwell Lane, Leeds.

Thomas W Jefferson’s letter ‘Mega-state control’ (The Yorkshire Post, September 17) displays a superficial and confused understanding of the EU and how it works. Mr Jefferson pointed out that the new Apple iPhone AI features would be available in the UK initially and not Europe.

Apple have delayed the launch in the EU because Apple will not allow users to download third party apps that will interact with Apple, which could contravene the EU Digital Markets Act. It is up to Apple to follow EU rules if they want to sell into that market.

Mr Jefferson then drew a connection with the recently released report by Mario Draghi on EU competitiveness, which he referred to as a “scathing commentary about the EU not being fit for purpose”.

Now I have never met a pro-European who thinks the EU is some sort of perfect nirvana, or even the ‘sunlit uplands’ that Brexiters promised us if only we could leave the EU, but what the EU is good at is changing to meet challenges in a changing world.

Mario Draghi’s report was commissioned more than a year ago by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen specifically to make recommendations on how to finance and coordinate Europe's policies to avoid being left behind on the global stage. It is a forward-looking report making positive recommendations.

The EU started as a treaty between bitter enemies France and Germany over steel production from the ashes of the Second World War which grew over 70 years to become the world’s largest free market area in the world.

This report recommends how the EU can move forward, it does not propose a “mega state with central control”.