It would serve Bradford right if Saltaire lost its Unesco designation - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Bob Watson, Baildon.

The front page article headed "'Cover-up' on college in Unesco village row" made for concerning reading (The Yorkshire Post, May 20).

Bradford Council has been accused of covering up criticism from Unesco about a new college building in the heart of Saltaire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Unesco adviser concluded that the new building "would have a highly adverse impact on the integrity" of Saltaire.

A view across Saltaire. PIC: James Hardisty

When the plans were debated by the Council in February councillors were wrongly told that "numerous attempts" had been made to contact Unesco but "to no avail". Not true, it seems.

It would serve Bradford right if Saltaire lost its Unesco designation because of this, and surely the new building plans should be scrapped?

Unfortunately this is yet another in the long list of shambolic episodes involving Bradford Council. Think of child sexual exploitation. Think of the tragic Star Hobson case. The list is endless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presiding over all this have been Labour Council leader Susan Hinchcliffe and her deputy Alex Ross-Shaw, and that they both feel that they should remain in office beggars belief.