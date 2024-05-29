It would serve Bradford right if Saltaire lost its Unesco designation - Yorkshire Post Letters
The front page article headed "'Cover-up' on college in Unesco village row" made for concerning reading (The Yorkshire Post, May 20).
Bradford Council has been accused of covering up criticism from Unesco about a new college building in the heart of Saltaire.
The Unesco adviser concluded that the new building "would have a highly adverse impact on the integrity" of Saltaire.
When the plans were debated by the Council in February councillors were wrongly told that "numerous attempts" had been made to contact Unesco but "to no avail". Not true, it seems.
It would serve Bradford right if Saltaire lost its Unesco designation because of this, and surely the new building plans should be scrapped?
Unfortunately this is yet another in the long list of shambolic episodes involving Bradford Council. Think of child sexual exploitation. Think of the tragic Star Hobson case. The list is endless.
Presiding over all this have been Labour Council leader Susan Hinchcliffe and her deputy Alex Ross-Shaw, and that they both feel that they should remain in office beggars belief.
No wonder Bradford is in the sad state that it is with such inept people attempting, and failing, to acceptably run the city. Well past time to go, surely?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.