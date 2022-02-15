Jacob Rees-Mogg can save Boris Johnson’s career if he gets Brexit done – Yorkshire Post Letters

Jacob Rees-Mogg is the new Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency.

AS the new ‘Minister for Brexit Opportunities (with ‘and Government Efficiency’ tagged on)’, Jacob Rees-Mogg’s major task should be to force the Prime Minister’s attention away from his costly ‘net-zero’ agenda, and accept political capital is needed to finally deliver on Brexit.

Only by doing this will the PM be able to prove his supposed ‘policy reset’ is more than empty words and a few job title changes.

The fact Prime Minister Boris Johnson was willing to add ‘Government Efficiency’ onto the title given to Jacob Rees-Mogg only raises questions about whether the focus of this Government is really about fulfilling the real opportunities of Brexit – or whether this is just another ‘smoke and mirrors’ game, as we have seen before.

At a time when the task of delivering the full impact of Brexit still remains nowhere near complete, extreme focus is needed – without unnecessary distractions. We will see!

There is no doubt one of the biggest obstacles for Boris Johnson to overcome – as has happened so often with Prime Ministers in the past – is the conflict he has with his Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, and with Sunak’s own ultimate ambitions.

I doubt Sunak would easily make funds available for future projects which might enhance Boris Johnson’s reputation, as these could easily conflict with his own ambitions to become Prime Minister. For the good of the country, this is a blockade which must be broken.

As we have seen in the past, internal governmental conflict can end up with a country which is paralysed and unable to make basic policy changes. What is this Government going to do to drive our economy forward?

The PM recently tried to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the UK’s exit from the political institutions of the EU with the claim the UK has already begun undertaking significant reforms of the vast number of EU regulations copied into UK law on February 1, 2020.

While it is true some work may already have begun on this, to claim ‘significant progress has been made’ – when looking at the huge scale of the problem – is a complete falsehood. This is something Jacob Rees-Mogg – in his new role – will really need to concentrate on and as soon as possible!

Boris Johnson’s political future now hangs by a fragile thread. There is no doubt his remaining political capital should not be spent on ‘net-zero’, but on delivering the ‘Real Brexit’ which will finally get Britain out of the EU in every aspect.