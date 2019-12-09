Jeremy Corbyn's claims that the NHS is for sale don't stand up to scrutiny - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Alan Chapman, Beck Lane, Bingley.

The NHS was founded over 72 years ago and during that time there have been more years with a Conservative government than Labour. Had the Tories wanted to dismantle it, they could have done so, yet Labour’s old worn out mantle ‘privatisation’ is brought up at every General Election.

Most of the public close their ears to the Socialists’ eternal rant, so now Labour depicts a new threat – Americanisation.

Momentum’s hard left hates capitalism, hates America, especially the right-wing President Trump, who has clearly stated he would not take the NHS on a silver platter.

Neither would anybody else – it is a super liability. A recent report divulges that the NHS has another £55bn to pay off before it closes its final PFI contract in 2050 and its unfunded pensions liability is £533bn. These two liabilities approach £600bn.

Mr Corbyn, you are absolutely correct, the NHS is not for sale because it is not saleable!

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

Accusing the BBC of “blatant support for Jeremy Corbyn”, Arthur Quarmby suggests that it would be interesting to contrast the amount of air-time afforded Corbyn compared with Boris Johnson (The Yorkshire Post, December 4).

I seem to recall the Johnson camp being accused of not wanting their man to be exposed to too much media scrutiny.

They should welcome any opportunity for Corbyn to exhibit his own considerable limitations.

From: John G Davies, Alma Terrace, East Morton, Keighley.

Sir Bernard Ingham pontificates on the glories of Thatcherite-Reaganomics (The Yorkshire Post, December 4). The problem with Marxism is that it is idealistic and fails to take some important aspects of human nature into account. That led to the downfall of the Soviet bloc.

On the other hand, capitalism exploits human nature for its own ends. We are seeing the results of the imposition of unfettered capitalism in countries such as Chile, Bolivia and Iraq, where violent protests against the gross inequality that it causes have broken out.

From: Barry Foster, High Stakesby, Whitby.

I am waiting eagerly for December 13 to get the whole election over. Never before have I had to read, see and hear such a lot of rubbish generated by lies and damn lies.