Joe Biden is spineless in the face of Russian and Israeli aggression - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: MK O'Sullivan, Victoria Street, Allerton Bywater.

The Yorkshire Post should be commended for regularly including items by former MP and army officer Patrick Mercer. His latest 'Are cooler heads going to prevail in the Ukrainian War' (25/05/24) makes gloomy listening for Ukraine and Ukrainians, at the front in their war against the Russian invaders.

The excellent coverage from the front, at times coming under Russian fire from Sky TV defence and security correspondent Deborah Haynes, adds to this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ukrainians have pleaded, begged for weapons from the Americans that would enable them to hit targets far back and in Russia too, US president Joe Biden has vetoed this, why, I suggest Putin has him running scared after his threats?

President Joe Biden waves as he arrives to depart on Air Force One. PIC: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Putin knows that Biden has a second term as his number one priority, knows that he can push hard in Ukraine, knows that Biden lacks a backbone, think of Afghanistan.

The people of Ukraine and Gaza, Rafah latest, are so unfortunate that the one man who might alleviate their sufferings, Biden, sees their plight as secondary to his seeking a second term, no matter what it costs them, combat deaths, bombing and missile deaths, homes, hospitals, infrastructures, sanitation systems destroyed.

Think back a couple of weeks when the US Secretary of State Blinken visited Ukraine and reeled off a list of what the Biden administration did for Ukraine, no mention of the weapons and ammunition the Ukrainians plead for, gut churning hypocrisy, typical Biden. US Defence Secretary LLoyd Austin last week was more honest, saying that Biden would not allow Ukrainians the weapons they beg for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This morning from Biden silence of the latest atrocity in Rafah, latest act of Israeli terrorism, why speaking out might cost election votes? Nethanyahu knows this and can ignore Biden, the Israeli Defence Forces also know this.

Israel has every right to defend its land, post the October 7 atrocity but has gone too far. Think of the suffering of the people of Gaza, the thousands of deaths of children, babies, toddlers and the mothers killed by the IDF. What the IDF is doing reminds me of Oradour-sur-Glane in 1944 and what the SS Das Reich did. Do the IDF regard the people of Gaza as 'Untermenchen' as the Nazis regarded the Jews in Europe? I believe that they do. Are the IDF taking pleasure in killing and maiming Gaza people as the Germans did? I believe so.