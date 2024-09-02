Joe Biden should not be venerated, his failings on Gaza are shameful - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: MK O'Sullivan, Victoria Street, Allerton Bywater, Castleford.

After watching some of the Democratic Party Convention, am I alone in wishing that we never get the same here?

The lauding of Joe Biden was squalid and bilious, those he thought of as friends ejecting him from office, ‘Et tu Brutus'.

I wished that some speaker at the Convention might have mentioned the hypocrisy of Biden on Gaza and what the Israelis are doing, the deaths, and maiming of so many, men, women, children, 21 members of an extended family, 4 day old twins and mother and siblings killed. The Israeli Defence Forces' usual response ' we will look into it'.

Biden says that he has called on the Israelis to show restraint and not kill innocent people in Gaza, yet he still allows the sending of bombs, missiles, drones, aircraft to Israel. I can hardly imagine a more stomach churning example of hypocrisy and double standards, Biden at his lowest.

The Ukrainians too can gripe about Biden, refusing to allow them to use the American donated long range missiles to hit Russian air force bases behind the lines, the Germans are just as feeble here, refusing to supply Taurus missiles.

Have we all become so indifferent to the regular news of more and more killings of families in Gaza by the IDF, driven I suggest by a lust for blood, revenge for the October 7 atrocity.

There is no difference between Vladimir Putin and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, both with blood stained hands, blood of so many. Almost every day now we see reports of more atrocities in Gaza, the IDF killing of people, where and when will it end?

I recently read an article on the 1943 Warsaw Uprising and how the Germans ruthlessly repressed it, and another on the Oradour-sur-Glane atrocity in 1944 by the SS Das Reich force.

I put it that the IDF are now in the same frame of mind as were the Nazis in 1943 and 1944, looking at the people of Gaza as 'Untermenchen', and we know what this led to. I have said before that the Israelis are fully entitled to defend their land but they have gone too far since October 7.