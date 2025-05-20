Jonny Bairstow should have declared Yorkshire’s innings earlier against Essex - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Michael Meadowcroft, Waterloo Lane, Leeds.

In relation to Yorkshire’s drawn match against Essex, Chris Waters wrote that “Jonny Bairstow and Andrew McGrath said that Yorkshire could have done no more after a valiant effort to beat Essex in Chelmsford” (Yorkshire take the positives, 13 May).

I disagree. Yorkshire could and should have declared their second innings far earlier. What is the point of batting on and on before giving Essex the impossible total of 520 to win?

In these circumstances the Essex batsmen were simply going to defend every ball in an eventually successful attempt to draw the match.

Yorkshire captain Jonny Bairstow in action. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

Ideally Yorkshire should have set Essex a total of, say, 350 which was just about feasible and would have tempted the Essex batsmen into more vulnerable attacking tactics. But even if Jonny Bairstow wanted to be sure of making the match safe, it would have been better to have declared perhaps forty-five minutes earlier thus giving the Yorkshire bowlers an extra ten overs. Given that the last Essex pair were at the wicket at the end this would probably have enabled a much needed Yorkshire victory.