Judge Boris Johnson on record and not Covid rules – Yorkshire Post Letters

Should Boris Johnson resign over the Downing Street parties in lockdown?

I’M intrigued by this principle of one rule for all which seems so obvious at first glance, but is this really the overarching principle in our society?

We have a whole set of rules which apply to people under the age of 18 which don’t apply to those who are older.

We have another set which apply to drivers on our roads, which the emergency services don’t always need to comply with. There are many more which are all very sensible and pragmatic.

When it comes to the current scandal it’s clear the lockdown rules were broken in 10 Downing Street and there are many calls for the Prime Minister to resign.

Mmm, so if it’s one rule for all, does that mean all people convicted of breaking the Covid rules in the past must now resign? I gather the police have already said in the past that they will not be retrospectively investigating lockdown breaches by the public so are we saying we do want a different rule for the government?

This moral high ground we have all been encouraged to climb does seem rather precarious.

We all know from our daily lives what we see going on in our towns and streets. We know there must be millions of people who pay no attention to the rules and guidelines just the same as we know most drivers exceed the speed limit every day, but they get away with it and they certainly don’t lose their jobs. Yes, we expect better of our politicians, but I’m a floating voter, I prefer to judge a government at the end of their term on what they achieved and the circumstances that prevailed.

So far, I note the £400bn spent on protecting jobs, the early investment in the vaccine development and then the roll out, the £800m being given to the West Yorkshire integrated transport strategy, similarly the £500m being given to South Yorkshire, the £38m given to Scarborough borough under the Towns Fund scheme.

These are colossal sums the like of which we have never seen before by any government. And, the right wing of the Conservatives doesn’t approve, which is why Boris Johnson is having to bulldoze his way through despite all this back stabbing. Be careful what you wish for, I say.

From: Terence Hammond, Woolgreaves Drive, Sandal, Wakefield.

FINALLY, the vast majority who elected Boris Johnson into office have realised that, in the end he is, as those of old enough to remember the classic putdown administered by the superb Robin Day to John Nott (and I quote) “Why should people believe you, a transient here today and, if I may say so, a gone tomorrow politician?” This is what Mr Johnson will be, if not soon but much much sooner than he himself envisaged. Achieved by his own mendacious self-aggrandising hand.