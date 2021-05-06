Jury should decide TV star Noel Clarke’s guilt – Yorkshire Post Letters

Actor Noel Clarke.

UNTIL all this alleged behaviour by Noel Clarke hit the headlines, I had never heard of the actor. So as I’m looking at this with no prejudices or pre-conceived ideas, something bothers me greatly.

The man has effectively been sacked from his employment, ostracised by so-called friends and acquaintances, and already been ‘tried and found guilty’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet, so far, he appears not to have been tried by a court of law or even put before a custody sergeant in a police station and charged with any offences.

Do TV soaps like Coronation Street set a good example to younger people?

Whether he is innocent or guilty is not a matter for me, his employers or his peers, but for a judge and jury after the due process of law has been followed.

From: Barry Foster, High Stakesby, Whitby.

MANY years ago I sat on a Crime Panel in a local town concerned about the rise in crime. The panel consisted of a judge, police inspector, local minister and myself as a teacher.

I was asked “Did I think there was anything that contributed to crime?” My reply was television.

I have not changed my views. We are overrun with series and plays all relating to crime and soaps are awash with it.

From: J A King, Thurgoland, Sheffield.

I NEARLY choked on my toast and marmalade when I read BBC director-general Tim Davie complain about a growing assault on the truth (The Yorkshire Post, May 3).

I think the BBC needs to do a great deal of self-analysis before he pontificates about reporters in the rest of the world.

I totally agree with him that what we need is factual, unbiased, truthful reporting. When is the BBC going to start?