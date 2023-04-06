Justice for Michael Vaughan but Yorkshire cricket racism is a storm in a teacup - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Richard Wimpenny, Fixby, Huddersfield.

Michael Vaughan is cleared. Thank goodness for a bit of justice at last. And thanks also to Chris Waters for his courageous and sensitive covering of the whole sorry saga. That so many lives were ruined by a media obsessed with turning sheer trivia into a national scandal has been beyond belief. What a pathetic and expensive storm in a teacup.

If we are to survive as a multi-cultural and united nation the whole definition of a 'racist' needs to be redefined. As far as I can see today a racist can be found hidden under every bush, and to be a racist you need only eyes to see, a mouth to speak, and be of light coloured complexion.

If Rafiq really did feel sick and angry even to this day as he claims from the words 'You Lot' then he must either be a sad over-sensitive individual, or more likely a congenital liar playing the race card.

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has been cleared of using racist language. PIC: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

As a nation we do need to recognise that those coming to this country are from communities with views which differ from our own. But incomers should also recognise that the British are among the most tolerant in the world. Our sense of humour is quirky and self deprecating. We are slow to take offence, but perhaps slow to realise when offence has been given.

The whole idea for legislating in some way for giving offence is of course ludicrous. Personally I find it offensive that so many claim to be offended so easily. So which type of offence has precedence? Above all, the basic human right of 'Free Speech' must be defended against all comers.