Older readers may recall the outraged howls of the doom-mongers when Leeds City Council closed Commercial Street to cars in the 1960s.

Within months, traders were demanding further closures. The council obliged, eventually with the closure of Briggate.

It has worked well for years, despite the city’s woeful public transport.

Shoppers on Briggate in Leeds

Andrew Vine presents a powerful case for a much fairer taxation of Amazon and the rest of the online traders (The Yorkshire Post, May 24). But I am less impressed by his demand for “easier and cheaper parking in town centres”.