Keighley, Ilkley and Shipley should stay in Bradford rather than form breakaway council – YP Letters

I’ve seen it in many places – the locals steam up about alleged slights by “big brother” – but solid evidence is usually lacking.
Robbie Moore to put plan to take Keighley, Ilkley and Shipley out of Bradford Council control to Parliament
Those who promote such ideas invariably have never experienced a local government re-organisation. They are not recommended.
However, we are in a political landscape where gimmicks count for everything and common sense for little, hence the crowd-pleasing Bill by Robbie Moore and Philip Davies. I expect it to fail.
If their Bill succeeds, I can safely predict that the smaller partners in the new authority would soon complain that the larger town in the authority was ignoring them, hogging all the resources etc.
Like almost all other councils, Bradford has suffered enormous cuts in Government funding since the Conservative election victory in 2010, affecting Shipley, Ilkley and Keighley too.
It is a shame that the two MPs have not seen fit to campaign for funds to be restored rather than a wild goose chase to create a new council.
