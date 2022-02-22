Robbie Moore to put plan to take Keighley, Ilkley and Shipley out of Bradford Council control to Parliament

Mr Moore, the MP for Keighley and Ilkley, is to introduce a Private Members’ Bill in Parliament on Friday which he says has the intention of allowing his constituency and Philip Davies’ neighbouring Shipley to form their own unitary local authority area through the introduction of new legislation that would allow local people to vote on whether to go ahead with the move.

Such bills rarely become law but help raise publicity around an issue and may affect legislation indirectly.

Mr Moore is leading a debate on the Local Authority Boundaries (Referendums) Bill he has tabled on the issue and said it has been one of his key priorities since being elected in 2019.

Robbie Moore is hoping to move his constituency out of the control of Bradford Council.

He added: “For far too long, my constituents have been ignored by Bradford Council.

“In spite of sending them huge amounts of money through council tax and business rates, we receive hardly anything in return, with investment going to Bradford City Centre whilst our local services suffer.

“Bradford Council continue to provide a shoddy service to my constituents.

“They have no proper economic growth strategy for Keighley and just last summer they failed to even apply for a further £20 million from the governments Levelling Up Fund to add to the £33.6 million Towns Fund money I secured.

“Whether it is small or large issues there are constant failings - such as taking the ridiculous decision to close the Haworth Tourist Information Centre or not acting on problems like parking in Ilkley.

“The council have also failed vulnerable young children in our area, which is why Bradford Council are being stripped of their responsibility for Children’s Services.

“Local authorities need to represent each and every one of its residents. If you live in Keighley and Ilkley, in my view, this currently does not happen. My Private Members Bill will give us the power to demand a new local authority. That way, we can protect our green belt, deliver better services and ensure more money is spent in our area.”

But Bradford Council leader Susan Hinchcliffe said in response she was disappointed by Mr Moore's actions.

“This debate in London has no legislative significance, but it is hugely disappointing that instead of championing the area, we have a Conservative MP who constantly speaks against us," she said.

“I want to assure residents that we, as a council, will always stand up for the whole district and promote investment and opportunity here. Keighley is the focus of much of our high end manufacturing in the district and we’re very proud of the innovations and growth that is happening here.

"We want to be one of the Government’s Levelling Up areas and we’d welcome the MP’s support for this ambition. We want to join Wolverhampton and Sheffield as one of the 20 Levelling Up areas, that’s what we’d really like him to speak about in London.”

