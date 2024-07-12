Keir Starmer is a lucky leader but he can’t rely on the planets aligning again in 2028 - Yorkshire Post Letters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I first met Keir Starmer 10 years ago at a meeting of Labour’s National Policy Forum (NPF). The party’s policy making platform brings together stakeholders from all sides of the party to discuss plans for future manifestos. Are you still with me?

I’d been elected to represent Yorkshire and Humber constituency members since 1997 and it was always a great way to discuss ideas with ministers, when in government, and shadow ministers when in opposition. But it was also an opportunity for invited guests, on the margins of the formal discussions, to find out more about how the party machine worked and to engage with like-minded people.

Over the years, I’d travelled the length and breadth of Yorkshire and the Humber to encourage members to get involved in the process and play a role in manifesto development. These included Rachel Reeves constituency in Leeds. Rachel had only been elected in 2010, but I knew her sister Ellie very well as she’d also been an NPF member for some years.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (left) during a meeting with English regional mayors. PIC: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire

It was during a tea break that I was approached by Rachel who asked me to have a word with Keir. Keir wasn’t an MP at the time but he was thinking of stepping up to the plate at the next general election and really wanted to know more about how the policy making process worked. ‘George knows a lot more about it than I do’, said Rachel very graciously and asked me to give Keir a brief outline.

Now, I’m the first to admit that it is a rather weird process which is based on protocols rather than strict rules. As the late Margaret McDonough once told me, We do have rules, they’re just not written down.

It’s a concept which is sometimes difficult to understand even for seasoned political operators but to a lifelong civil servant, used to clear guidance and a rules-based system, it must have been a mystery wrapped up in a whole set of conundrums.

After five minutes his eyes glazed over and I asked him if he had any questions.’ Where can we get a cup of tea?’ came the reply. He was very polite and kind, thanking me for the explanation, but I came away realising that explaining to a civil servant how the Labour Party works is like trying to converse in a foreign language with someone from another planet.

This is no criticism of Keir or Rachel but it does serve to highlight the extent of the learning curve he’s been on since getting elected in 2015. It might also explain how his approach to building a united party has been based on managerialism rather than traditional political process. But it doesn’t explain the result.

The most important commodity in politics is luck. The planets aligned for Keir on July 4. The Tory vote collapsed, much of it going to Reform and the Lib Dems. The SNP vote collapsed, much of it swinging to Labour. Turnout fell. Last week Keir Starmer got 600,000 fewer votes than Jeremy Corbyn got in 2019. Keir Starmer is a lucky leader but he can’t rely on the planets in 2028.