Keir Starmer's Labour won't win while in the Westminster trough - Yorkshire Post Letters

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer talks to local business owners as he tours construction works which are part of Sheffield's city centre regeneration project on March 31, 2021 in Sheffield, England. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.

SIR Keir Starmer may decide to open the door to an informal electoral pact with the “unthinkables” – minor parties like the Lib Dems and Greens. Apparently he admits that

Labour may be unable to win a majority on its own at the next election.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leader of the Opposition promised that his party would continue to stand candidates in every constituency, but suggested that it might withdraw resources from seats where the Lib Dems or Greens are the main challenger to the Tories.

Don’t let us forget that for Labour to win an outright majority, Starmer would need to attract a swing larger than that achieved by Tony Blair in 1997 and that I am afraid ain’t going to happen while he is leader.

Remember the last attempt at a coalition? What happened to Nick Clegg? They should offer some good old real Labour policies to stand any chance of getting the keys to 10 Downing Street. The problem is, like the rest, they’ve got trapped in the Westminster trough.

From: Malcom Nicholson, Barwick-in-Elmet.

THE North Shropshire by-election result should not cause too much concern to the Tories.

There is no prospect of the Lib Dems doing serious damage to the Conservatives. The Greens are irrelevant and the Labour Party has an ineffective leader in Sir Keir Starmer who just drones on accusing the PM of a “vacuum of leadership” in the Covid fight.

But isn’t the very definition of “leadership vacuum” his refusal to apologise for striving to put Jeremy Corbyn – a financially incompetent class-war dinosaur – into No 10 in the 2019 election?

From: Kevin Jones, Leeds.

REGARDING who is fit to replace Boris Johnson, I would say just about anybody. I think he is the worst prime minister I have seen in the 80 years I have been on this earth. I never thought we could have anybody worse than Theresa May but Johnson has proved us wrong. Some readers say it will be the left-wing media and the Tory ministers who will get him the sack. They obviously haven’t seen the right-wing press also asking for his head.

From: James Buick, Northallerton.