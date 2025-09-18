Kemi Badenoch's call to ‘drill, baby, drill’ is deeply cynical - Yorkshire Post Letters
Kemi Badenoch's call to ‘drill, baby, drill’ for more North Sea oil and gas is a deeply cynical political move that makes neither economic nor environmental sense. It's a calculated attempt to gain favour with a specific political base and she knows it's a stunt.
From a climate standpoint, this policy is a disaster. Opening new oil fields won't stop drilling elsewhere and scientists are clear that humanity can’t afford to extract all the fossil fuels from even existing operations. This stance also severely undermines the UK's credibility in crucial international climate negotiations.
Economically, the policy is short-sighted and fundamentally flawed. The North Sea is nearing the end of its economically viable lifespan, with reserves dwindling. Globally, the energy market is shifting rapidly. China, the world's largest oil importer, is aggressively electrifying its transport, heating and industrial sectors. This will soon lead to a world market where supply outstrips demand, making new fossil fuel investments a bad bet for expensive North Sea operations.
A far more promising resource for the UK is wind energy. The UK's waters offer a massive, valuable resource that can be used domestically and exported to Europe, creating more jobs than a dying oil and gas industry.
Badenoch is aware of all these facts. She knows the environmental risks, the economic realities and the opportunities of renewable energy. However, she has chosen to promote Reform’s nonsense in a desperate attempt to boost her own political fortunes.
More fool us if it works.