Key questions for Morrisons over glass milk bottles and recycling – Yorkshire Post Letters

Morrisons is launching a glass milk bottle trial as part of its drive to reduce plastic and bring back traditional packaging.

I SINCERELY hope that Morrisons has success with its ‘milk in a glass bottle’ initiative. I do, however, see two big problems – the weight involved and storage space in fridges.

The ‘pint’ is the ideal size for a glass bottle of milk. This is probably the reason why, as far as I’m aware, a two pint or even a three pint bottle was never introduced when all milk came to our doorsteps us that way.

I noticed recently in my local supermarket that I can buy a large plastic bottle which holds six pints of milk. I picked one up. It was a big, bulky and heavy, but in no way comparable with handling six separate glass bottles of milk.

The recycling of plastic bottles is admirable, but what are they turned into? And how many never see a recycling bin, but instead end up in landfill?

I think we’d get a shock if we knew an accurate answer to that question.

The idea of a refund system for returning plastic bottles has been floated, but how would it actually work?

I find it hard to visualise young children collecting plastic pop bottles from every source they could find, and returning them to their local supermarket, or corner off-licence shop, as we as youngsters did with glass bottles some 70 years ago.