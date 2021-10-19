Killing of Sir David Amess must not fuel hatred – Yorkshire Post Letters

Tributes continue to be paid to Sir David Amess who was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery last week.

THIS is not a moment for us to fuel hatred and division but a time when all British communities should and will unite against this senseless killing of Sir David Amess MP whilst serving his constituents.

We must not let this cowardly attack undermine our democracy and the values we hold as this is what the terrorists want.

Whatever our belief, background or creed, we should be united as one community rejecting intolerance and violence which has no place in our society.

So many lives have been given over the last century precisely to defend and protect our freedoms and way of life.

From: Jerry Diccox, Main Street, Darley.

THE media predictably declares the killing of Sir David Amess MP to be nothing less than ‘an attack on democracy’ (The Yorkshire Post, October 16), whereas the failure of democracy represented by the fact that a party is able to govern having secured less than 50 per cent of the popular vote thanks to our ‘first past the post’ electoral system, rarely ever merits a mention.