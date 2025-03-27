Kirklees Council’s budget is fair, sound and timely - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Michael Hutchinson, Mirfield.

The Leader of Kirklees Council is very confident that its budget next year will provide a firm foundation for future public services. This is justified because Kirklees Council’s spending power is increasing by over 7 per cent, which is due to increased government grant. This contrasts with recent years that often saw Conservative government cuts with money going to leafy shires although they had fewer needs than Kirklees.

This budget is fair and sound and was approved before the legal deadline. For once, Conservative councillors, with a couple of minor quibbles, acted responsibly and supported Labour’s budget proposals. They mean the growing needs of vulnerable children and adults can be better met.

