Knaresborough should be HQ for new North Yorkshire super-council – Yorkshire Post Letters

Should Knaresborough be the new base for North Yorkshire County Council? Photo: Gerad Binks.

REGARDING the establishment of a unitary authority for North Yorkshire I welcome the decision on several fronts, many of which have already been aired by the County Council itself (The Yorkshire Post, July 23).

My question is will it remain at Northallerton? I have held the view for a long time that County Hall is not central to the county that it serves, being at the top North Eastern corner 11 miles from the border with County Durham and is in totally in the wrong location.

Surely its relocation must be considered to a more central area of the county? Somewhere around Allerton Park west of Knaresborough, near the A1M, would be far more central than perched as it is nearly on the border with County Durham.

From: James Buick, Northallerton.

WE have a situation where councillors representing Skipton and areas close to the Lancashire border will decide on matters regarding Scarborough and coastal communities up to a 100 miles away?

Under the new super-council, should there be a rule that councillors only vote on general policy or matters affecting their specific area?