Labour is being held to a much higher standard than the Tories - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Jeremy Hall, Crockernwell, Exeter.

Selective memory is a common failing which becomes more marked as we age. Two readers of the same text demonstrate ‘the perception gap’; the same events are viewed in diametrically opposing ways.

Many of us are prone to view politics through the mindset of one newspaper; that paper (or TV channel) follows the same interpretation of events continuously in order to keep its reading/viewing public faithful.

The best that those of us interested in politics can hope for, for ourselves and others, is that we don't remain glued permanently to one such narrow view and recognise constructive policies/actions whether they come from left or right.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer appearing on BBC Newscast. PIC: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

Relevant examples of prejudice were ‘Beergate’ - Starmer's half of larger - and Rayner's ‘tax fiddle’ - no evidence yet. Were these "issues" truly significant?

For comparison, in 2021 PM Johnson found it necessary to state to the world's press "this is not a remotely corrupt country"; despite the fact that 16 donors ‘earned’ a seat in the Lords because each had given at least £3m to Tory coffers. Meanwhile Sir G. Cox, MP for a Devon Constituency since 2005, had made an estimated £6m from his second job and Baroness Mone (another Tory ennoblement) had benefited from tax-payers money given to her husband to supply PPE during Covid. On delivery the clothing was "incorrect in quality and specification".

Starmer's reputation has been damaged by the inexcusable acceptance of a donation for clothing/glasses but the total sum received for these freebies was ‘only’ £76,000 (Financial Times). Yes, an enormous sum for ordinary voters but high scoring Frank Hester had previously given £10m to the Conservatives and, in order to encourage Tory members to forget his racism, he gave another £5m.

For some, the new Government is worth nothing because, misinformed, they condemn previous Labour politicians. Perhaps they agreed with MI5 who, wishing to destabilise PM Harrold Wilson, investigated him three times hoping to find a connection with Moscow - there was none.

Gordon Brown is ‘shredded’ for economic mismanagement in 2008 even though objective economists insist that, supported by the Treasury, he saved the UK from collapse by using Government funds to bail out the banks, a method widely copied by other Governments.

This party ‘history’ becomes ‘inherited’. It seems a majority of readers of regional newspapers, encrusted in hatred, have absolutely no tolerance, let alone optimism, and condemn Starmer from the outset. In addition some readers will never give Ms Rayner any chance to prove her abilities as she is said to be ‘gobby’ and Starmer will never be respected because he will not use the farcical Johnson style of ‘blustering’ that all is well in his hands.

It seems only Labour supporters are prepared to withhold judgement until at least a year has passed? One of many examples of positive initiatives is the forming Great British Energy, led by Secretary for Energy Ed Miliband who did such good work in trying to motivate Cop 15 as long ago as 2009, which will lay real foundations for the battle against the climate crisis.

People forget drought in Africa or forest fires in Greece but how can we ignore record temperatures in the summer months in the UK accompanied by 10 counties facing record rainfall and floods in September?