Labour must grasp electoral reform and unite with Lib Dems to win back power – Yorkshire Post Letters

Do you back electoral reform?

RARELY have I read such a convincing summary of all that is wrong with UK politics than that provided in the letter by Mark Harrison (The Yorkshire Post, February 23).

My firm conviction that we need a fairer and more representative system has been unwavering since studying Politics at Leeds University over 40 years ago.

Is Boris Johnson a beneficiary of the First Past The Post electoral system's flaws?

Tragically, like a sick man casting around for hapless cures, we are not likely to tackle the real cause of our political malaise. In effect, we stumble blindly from crisis to crisis, with highly polarised positions, when what we really need is consensus.

First Past The Post is a disaster, no other system could throw up such unsuitable leaders as Boris Johnson.

The Labour Party should fully commit to electoral reform and work with the Liberal Democrats to be in a position to deliver it, but they are too afraid to do so.

From: Celine Barry, Castle Hill, Richmond.

I AM a Labour voter in Richmond. My vote is wasted here. I am okay with the majority of voters in Richmond voting Conservative if that works for them. I am not happy that I might as well not bother voting as my vote does not count!

In a fairer electoral system, everyone everywhere could vote for whomsoever they want and their vote would be counted in the national tally of votes cast for each party with a fairer distribution of seats and representation based on that tally.

It is so undemocratic that in this country over 70 per cent of the votes cast are wasted! In my view this is leading to significant disaffection with our electoral system and our systems of government.

From: Michael Green, Tingley.

YOU report that some of the Downing Street staff have asked to see the notes of the interviews which they had with Sue Gray, before they respond to the official police questions (The Yorkshire Post, February 19). I wonder why?

If I’m questioned about anything, I tell the truth. If I’m asked again, later, by somebody else, I just say the same thing again. Because it’s the truth. There is no other version.

It strikes me that the only people who need to be reminded what they said first time around are the people who didn’t actually tell the truth at that stage. And that tells us a lot. Personally, I’d describe that as reasonable cause for summary dismissal.