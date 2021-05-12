Labour must heed Hartlepool wake-up call – Yorkshire Post Letters

Boris Johnson during a visit to Hartlepool after the Tory party's by-election win.

THE stunning by-election result in Hartlepool graphically illustrates that the Labour party has completely disenfranchised the North East.

The result consolidated substantial gains at the December 2019 general election as Labour’s red wall continues to crumble.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the equally stunning Tees Valley mayoralty result for Ben Houchen, Labour won’t be campaigning to govern Britain at the next election, but instead it will be fighting for its future if it does not heed this wake-up call (The Yorkshire Post, May 8).

Boris Johnson with Gill Mortimer, the Hartlepool by-election winner.

From: Mike Paice, Pickering Road, West Ayton.

THERE is no doubting that the Tories have made some errors or misjudgments in their considerable length of time in office, but for people like Stephen Whitehead to condemn them as an awful government partly due to lack of public toilets at Runswick Bay is a slap in the face for many people who have deserted a lame Labour party to elect them. This was highlighted in Hartlepool.

Yes, there has been a sharp decline in public WCs in the UK, and I for one also deplore that situation, but I can recognise much good that this government has done and continues to do. I hope that Mr Whitehead, and others, can recognise that fact.

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

I HOPE that Boris Johnson listens and actions the recommendation of Lord McFall about vigorously reducing the number of peers in line with the numbers of MPs in the House of Commons.

The proposed reduction of 200 peers will not affect the scrutinising the workings of the House of Commons – and why does the House of Lords need four former retired Commissioners of the Metropolitan Police to advise on policing and security?

There should also be an age limit of 75 years.

From: Bob Watson, Baildon.

DESPITE the continued witterings of Nicola Sturgeon, it is a clear fact that, during the 2014 Scottish independence referendum, it was accepted by all concerned that this was a once in a generation occurrence.

As such, it really is time that Ms Sturgeon and her acolytes simply shut up and accepted that circa 2044 is the time to start up again. In the meantime, she could then put all her efforts into trying to run her country more effectively.