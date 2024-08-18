Labour now showing true socialist colours with effective land theft: Yorkshire Post Letters

Dick Lindley, Birkwood Farm, Altofts.

So now, at last, we are seeing the true face of socialism, as manifested in the Labour Party’s new housebuilding programme of 1.5 million houses, many of which they intend to build on green belt agricultural land (The Yorkshire Post, August 13).

Of course, they have no intention whatsoever of paying these unfortunate farmers the true value of that house building land. They are preparing to use that good old labour party standby, the Compulsory Purchase Act. This will enable the Government to acquire land from food producers to cover with concrete, at a mere pittance of its real market value.

However you look at, it is theft by the State, and it has been used by many different socialist regimes in many different countries, as a method of obtaining property at knock down prices, and punishing hard working farmers, who are usually capitalists, at the same time..

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during her visit to Bloor Homes housing development site in Basingstoke, Hampshire, following the announcement of sweeping changes to England's planning system as the Government seeks to clear a path to build 1.5 million new homes. Picture: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire

This method of obtaining property for the State, is fast ,efficient and exceedingly cruel to its former owners, who have often laboured through difficult times and adverse weather, growing food and producing livestock to feed the people, just to see it all stolen from them.

Using the Compulsory Purchase Act to steal farmland from farmers for the State in our democratic freedom loving country, is offensive, cruel and should not exist.