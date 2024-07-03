Labour provide the best chance for defeating Rishi Sunak in Richmond & Northallerton - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Margaret Whitehead, Harewood Lane, Northallerton.

The polling organisations (I am aware of at least 26) would be surprised to be told by Gerald Hodgson (Letters, June 26) that they are merely playing clever statistical games with old data and applying national trends to predict local results.

To present figures as up-to-date polling results for a particular constituency if there were no up-to-date polls and if changes were not the result of subsequent polls would be a dubious practice, to say the least.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MRP poll by Survation for the Richmond & Northallerton constituency shows voting intentions as at June 15: Conservative 36.52 per cent; Labour 29.64 per cent; Reform 17.01 per cent; Lib Dem 11.41 per cent; Green 4.50 per cent.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets former members of the armed forces at a cafe on Armed Forces Day in his Richmond and Northallerton constituency. PIC: Scott Heppell/PA Wire

A similar pattern is shown by Electoral Calculus and YouGov. Note that the above figures were before the betting story broke. The possibility of offences under gambling legislation and the tardy reaction of Mr Sunak is unlikely to have improved Conservative figures.

The contention that the Lib Dems are the natural challengers is whistling in the face of the facts. I can only assume that Mr Hodgson is indeed hoping to split the anti-Tory vote and help Mr Sunak over the line.

He should also note that the same Survation poll found that 40 per cent of those questioned in the constituency said they intended to vote tactically.