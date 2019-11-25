Labour spending plans will bankrupt us all if Jeremy Corbyn elected – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Cecil Crinnion, Sycamore Close, Slingsby, York.

I HAVE just seen Labour’s manifesto – it is more ambitious, more radical, and promises to bring more hope to the British people.

They are the same promises Hugo Chavez of Venezuela made to his country, it did not end well, in fact it has not ended the “workers” are still suffering.

His was the manifesto that the Labour leader so admired and held up as a model for others to follow. I fear that the businesses and industries Labour nationalise will end up being run by incompetent politicians and cheap second rate businessmen, as in the past.

Remember these industries were not privatised because they provided good service or profits, but were failing and costing tax payers millions.

No wonder Labour would like the voting age lowered to 16. They are the generation that have only known hardship and a decline in public services, unaware that it was the last Labour government’s mishandling of the economy which was the root cause of austerity (Bill Carmichael, The Yorkshire Post, November 22).

I will conclude by reminding readers that nothing is free, there is always a price to pay.

From: Ian Richardson, Railway Street, Beverley.

THE Labour manifesto offers the hope of a more equal and much fairer society of a kind millions of us have only dreamt of. Yet it is hard to believe Jeremy Corbyn when he says only the very wealthy would have to pay more tax to deliver such an enormous social revolution.

There is so much to be gained from ending the scourge of tuition fees, delivering dignity for the elderly with free personal care, building large numbers of social homes and bringing our dysfunctional railways back into public ownership. It is, however, utterly incredible to think much of this can be delivered, unless all but the very poorest pay far more tax.

From: Gordon Lawrence, Sheffield.

I HAVE just been listening to Jeremy Corbyn presenting the Labour manifesto for the December 12 election. I believe that the Monty Python team at their creative best could not have dreamed up a more wondrous fantasy or created such prolonged laughter, although the fact that Corbyn was not doing a stand-up comic act troubles me immensely.

If Corbyn’s cloud cuckoo talk and give-aways convert the naïve, and he gains the premiership, watch our economy descend into the usual pseudo-Marxist syndrome of impoverishment and social mayhem.

From: Martin J Phillips, Tinshill Lane, Leeds.

I NOTE that the leaders of the major political parties are promising the earth yet not one of them has said how they intend to pay for it. The only way the amounts of money required can be found is by changing the taxation laws so that very rich individuals and companies cannot hide their wealth in tax havens like the Cayman Islands. This could reap £500bn or more a year to the Treasury.

From: Terry Morrell, Willerby.

WHERE are Labour going to build 100,000 houses, and this is just in the first year?

Thinking about the invitation of a few million immigrants by Tony Blair and the current Labour party polices on the subject, one wonders if the odd half million will be enough?

From: Keith Punshon, Willow Bridge Lane, Dalton, Thirsk.

THE disappointment of last week’s ITV election debate for me was that, with rebuttals limited to 30 seconds, this was simply an exchange of soundbites not a debate at all (The Yorkshire Post, November 20).

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

AS a Remainer, I nonetheless agree with Hilary Andrews that Asda’s reported fall in profits is due not just to Brexit (The Yorkshire Post, November 21). The real culprits are Aldi and Lidl whose value for money has attracted more middle-class shoppers.

From: Mr R Turner, Upper Cumberworth, Bakersfield.

ON the face of it, the Lib Dem policy – stop Brexit – is honest and straightforward. Delve beneath this statement’s subterfuge to observe the real message – stop democracy. The democratic vote was passed three years ago, an honest party would honour that vote.

From: Barry Foster, High Stakesby, Whitby.

NOW that the election is almost with us, what is the Electoral Commission (The Yorkshire Post, November 22) doing about Gina Miller? How is she allowed to get away with promoting Remain like she does?

From: Christopher Clapham, Shipley.

WITH the Conservatives, they want doctors and nurses to run the show. Labour want a huge establishment of public servants and left-wing trade unions in charge. Whatever the future, let us start by being honest and not telling stories which have long since passed there sell-by date.

From: R Hartley, Shadwell Lane, Leeds.

YOUR correspondent Dr Nick Summerton (The Yorkshire Post, November 21) hits the nail on the head! Nominate him to cure the NHS of cash greed in favour of proper money and people management.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

WHAT a splendid article by Dr Nick Summerton giving five ways to save the NHS. I agree with all, but particularly with his suggestion that we should all take some personal responsibility for our health by eating properly.

From: Mike Lacey, Elloughton.

A SIMPLE question. Since 1945 has the economic situation of the United Kingdom ever been better when a Labour government left office than it was when they entered office?