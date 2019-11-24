Socialism has not worked for 100 years and Jeremy Corbyn won’t change that – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Geoffrey North, Silverdale Avenue, Guiseley, Leeds.

I FEEL very sad to read the letter by Peter Asquith-Cowen (The Yorkshire Post, November 19) concerning his critical views of capitalism and advocating socialist ideas.

We have seen about 100 years of socialist policies, as practised by communist countries, and they do not work.

No government likes to initiate austerity measures, but the Conservative government was forced to do so because of the profligate actions of the previous Labour administration. Peter does not seem to comprehend that all individuals and businesses have to live or work within their means.

His attack on the so-called super-rich would adversely affect many. He would be hitting the millions of ordinary people who invest in companies as a means of saving. He would be discouraging all those enterprising entrepreneurs who invest their own capital, ideas and sweat to provide new goods and services for our benefit while also creating employment.

As for the EU being an efficient economy, many countries in it are struggling to make ends meet and controlled by an undemocratic political machine which imposes “one policy fits all”. Leaving the EU will help this country open more doors for its enterprising businesses to discover new opportunities.

From: Barrie Crowther, Walton, Wakefield.

THOSE advocating an immigration free for all into Britain fail to consider the impact.

It would be idealistic to think we have a spare million or two acres to repatriate up to a million people each year but this obviously is not the case.

Where do they live?

How many NHS beds will they occupy?

How many more police will be needed to keep order?

How many jobs will they take? School places? The list is endless.

There has to be vigorous border checks, so only the best people enter. Labour policy on this, and also their Marxist views, will not be welcomed by a majority of Yorkshire voters.

From: Paul Rouse, Main Street, Sutton upon Derwent.

WE all know that politicians have short memories, but when Jeremy Corbyn told Boris Johnson in the ITV debate that he would get rid of the NHS internal market, he conveniently forgot that it was introduced by the last Labour government.