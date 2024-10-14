Labour will bear responsibility for death of pensioners this winter - Yorkshire Post Letters
Perhaps Labour's fortunes will improve with Sue Gray being replaced by the more experienced Morgan McSweeney, credited with masterminding the campaign that resulted in Labour's current record majority in parliament.
Big maybe.
After all it's a well established fact that Labour, with a relatively paltry 34 per cent of the popular vote, only really won because after 14 years of Conservative shenanigans the country was absolutely desperate to get rid of them.
So it was primarily an anti-Tory vote more than anything else therefore, realistically, McSweeney's input behind the scenes, leading up to the General Election, was neither here nor there. Fact.
Reeves must go, as she is simply not up to the job of Chancellor that's pretty obvious. She's good at looking smug and grinning inanely but apart from that not much else.
Callously scrapping the pensioner's Winter Fuel Payment was a disastrous move of epic proportions for which she will never ever be forgiven because it will cost lives. Possibly up to as many as five or six thousand depending on how severe the weather is this winter.
That Starmer went along with it is also a cardinal error on his behalf and consequently equally unforgivable.
This is not merely 'teething problems' of a new administration, justifying it by being forced to make 'tough decisions', it is state sanctioned murder by default.
