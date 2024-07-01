Labour will find ways to clobber taxpayers without touching tax rates - Yorkshire Post Letters
Labour promises it will not increase taxes on working people. There are umpteen ways of raising government revenue without touching tax rates.
Here are just three easy examples - motor fuel duty, frozen by Conservative governments, up by 20p per litre plus VAT cost 24p per litre. Within two years an average family car is £100 a tank full.
House rates capped at five per cent in recent years, left open to go up as Labour Councils require, an unimaginable extra expense especially in councils on the brink of bankruptcy.
The BBC TV licence fee, controlled by the Conservative government. The Labour Party’s media machine set free to continue with extravagant wasteful spending. Unvetted rises, within a five year parliament the TV Licence will double.
None of these are actual tax increases but all of them hit most people hard in the pocket, but Labour’s promises of no tax increases on working people remains intact.
The back door to endless cost of living rises is wide open to a left wing government.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.