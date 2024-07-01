Labour will find ways to clobber taxpayers without touching tax rates - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Alan Chapman, Gawthorpe, Beck Lane, Bingley.

Labour promises it will not increase taxes on working people. There are umpteen ways of raising government revenue without touching tax rates.

Here are just three easy examples - motor fuel duty, frozen by Conservative governments, up by 20p per litre plus VAT cost 24p per litre. Within two years an average family car is £100 a tank full.

House rates capped at five per cent in recent years, left open to go up as Labour Councils require, an unimaginable extra expense especially in councils on the brink of bankruptcy.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer on the general election campaign trail. PIC: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The BBC TV licence fee, controlled by the Conservative government. The Labour Party’s media machine set free to continue with extravagant wasteful spending. Unvetted rises, within a five year parliament the TV Licence will double.

None of these are actual tax increases but all of them hit most people hard in the pocket, but Labour’s promises of no tax increases on working people remains intact.