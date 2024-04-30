Labour would be wise to not antagonise Donald Trump - Yorkshire Post Letters

Paul Andrews (23/04/24) makes it clear what he thinks of Donand Trump, as is his right to do so.

When he stops to think will it cross his mind that as an outsider and non voter his views count for nothing? Many here sharing his views seem to forget this fact.

I have family and friends in the U.S. and they have been and still are Trump loyalists, and when I asked what you think of outsiders pontificating on Donald Trump, the answer is to quote Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's short two word response not long back to a question from Emily Maitlis. Brief and to the point.

Former US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. PIC: Niall Carson/PA Wire

If we want unbiased and neutral coverage on the US election, it is hard to find, on one side the BBC, SKY TV News, Guardian, Daily Mirror, on the other flank the Daily Telegraph, Mail, Express and Sun, all anti Biden.

For the Daily Telegraph Biden is just one target of venom and bile, the EU and Ireland and the Irish others. The DT long back decided that Biden does not merit a second term, but has yet to show how to stop such.

Sky News now has a regular item at 9pm on foreign issues, recently a mention of abortion and Arizona showed quickly where the presenter's views lie, not pro-Republican.

Not long back we saw how the Sky News presenter Kay Burley looks at the US election. She was talking to the lady Ambassador from the US and could not wait to seek an adverse comment on Donald Trump, she failed.