Lack of competition leading to petrol prices being hiked further in Wetherby - Yorkshire Post Letters

Sadly, Wetherby now has only two petrol stations, enough for competition you would think, but not so. There seems to be a tacit agreement to keep fuel prices inflated in the town, with Morrisons always being about 2p per litre cheaper.

At the time of writing, Morrisons unleaded is £196.9 and Shell £198.9. What I don’t understand is why Harrogate, York and Leeds stations are selling petrol at £185.9 ie 11p to 13p per litre cheaper than stations in Wetherby and Morrisons and Shell stations in these areas are at that price too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Distribution costs, I hear the suppliers shout – that may account for 1p or 2p per litre but not 11p to 13p. Higher site rental costs?

Fuel pump.

This is not a motorway services, just a small market town and you can’t tell me that rental costs here are higher than the centre of Leeds, York or Harrogate. Are staff being paid at twice the rate of staff in these other areas, I don’t think so. Could the answer be that they are trying to milk a cash cow and we are letting them.

Me doing my shopping at Sainsbury’s Harrogate, Co-op Knaresborough, Asda York Road Leeds and Tesco Garforth, Askham Bar York or Clifton Moor York and filling up at the same time is not going to break this monopoly, but if hundreds of people start to do it the fuel companies may start to get the message.

I have always tried to support local businesses but when these businesses are trying to rip you off, it is time to say enough. If you don’t like supermarket petrol, there are plenty of BP, Esso and even Shell Garages selling unleaded at £185.9 currently, even Morrisons in Harrogate are nearer this price than £196.9.

Other businesses in Wetherby will start suffering if people drive elsewhere to shop and fill up, surely they must be concerned by these price differentials in fuel.

When Morrisons first moved to Wetherby and took over the Co-op they pledged to keep business and people in the town, same when they bought the old Esso station site. Why not live up to your promises?