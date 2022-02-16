Lack of Royal Mail deliveries now farcical in rural areas amid new staffing crisis – Yorkshire Post Letters

The poor reliability of Royal Mail deliveries continues to prompt correspondence from disgruntled readers.

I LIVE in a semi-rural village in Calderdale and was rather shocked to hear from the postman the other day.

They said: “There won’t be any post tomorrow but we will deliver two lots on Thursday. There won’t be any post on Friday either but we will deliver two lots on Saturday.”

Asking why, he responded that Royal Mail Halifax had given too many postmen holidays this week and they were restricting the post to more rural areas of Calderdale to every other day because of a lack of available stand-ins.

First Class mail appears to have been abandoned when it suits Royal Mail. Perhaps we will get to once a week deliveries if they want to reduce their workforce.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

POSTAL services in Guiseley and Yeadon continue to be like a lottery – no deliveries for days and then a week’s worth of mail arrives on the same afternoon.

Yet, when this is queried at the local sorting office, staff there find it a joke and don’t appreciate the stress that their negligent service is causing to people waiting for important items – like hospital appointments.

It’s even harder to get hold of a manager for an explanation.

What’s your view and experience of the postal service? Email your letters to The Yorkshire Post at [email protected]