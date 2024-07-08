Lazy approach to highway maintenance in Leeds is making them look scruffy - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Graham Cracknell, Burn Hall Crescent, Burn, Selby.

Having had cause to drive into Leeds every day for the past few weeks I initially noticed an abundance of sponsored signs along the grass verges and central reservations stating

‘relaxed mowing area’.

Good on Leeds City Council I thought, allowing flora and fauna to flourish and bees to pollinate as they do. However, as the weeks have gone by it is noticeable that the weeds (sorry, flora) have flourished to such an extent that only the tops of the signs are now visible in a lot of cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic in Leeds.

Now if I were one of the sponsors, who will have paid a not an inconsiderable amount to advertise my wares, I would be a bit miffed to find that potential punters could not only see my company name but also the product enticing them to purchase. Not a good policy after all Leeds City Council.

You have managed to make the highways and byways untidy and scruffy. It is to be hoped that the savings made by adopting this lazy approach to highway maintenance are being put to good use elsewhere.