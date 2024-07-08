Lazy approach to highway maintenance in Leeds is making them look scruffy - Yorkshire Post Letters
Having had cause to drive into Leeds every day for the past few weeks I initially noticed an abundance of sponsored signs along the grass verges and central reservations stating
‘relaxed mowing area’.
Good on Leeds City Council I thought, allowing flora and fauna to flourish and bees to pollinate as they do. However, as the weeks have gone by it is noticeable that the weeds (sorry, flora) have flourished to such an extent that only the tops of the signs are now visible in a lot of cases.
Now if I were one of the sponsors, who will have paid a not an inconsiderable amount to advertise my wares, I would be a bit miffed to find that potential punters could not only see my company name but also the product enticing them to purchase. Not a good policy after all Leeds City Council.
You have managed to make the highways and byways untidy and scruffy. It is to be hoped that the savings made by adopting this lazy approach to highway maintenance are being put to good use elsewhere.
For example repairing the abundance of potholes that motorists encounter on virtually every road. I have a few quid that says this is not the case.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.