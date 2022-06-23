Leaving the EU did not mean leaving our compassion for Ukrainian refugees - Yorkshire Post Letters

To its credit The Yorkshire Post again includes an item on the struggles of so many Ukrainian refugees seeking safety and security here (June 22). This has been the case from almost the start of the war in Ukraine.

A couple of weeks ago at PM Questions a Labour MP mentioned this topic and instantly the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, bristled and scowled, as well she might.

This MP – I cannot recall her name – mentioned cases of Ukrainian refugees being frustrated and scared off time after time after time. I suggest that it is a Patel and Home Office policy to make it more and more difficult for Ukrainians to enter the UK with an OPO policy, Obstruction, Prevention, Obfuscation.

Priti Patel. Pic: PA.

Victoria Finan writes about the Ukrainian refugee mother and child at a food bank queue. I recall a mother told to return to Ukraine to apply for a visa for her toddler, another mother told to apply online and produce documents, this from a refugee site in Poland. Patel’s finest hour, hardly.

The EU has been far more generous in accepting Ukrainian refugees. Poland, Germany, Ireland come to mind. In Ireland, Ukrainian refugees are allowed to seek work and apply for benefits. Employers are offering jobs to many qualified refugees speaking English.

When asked to comment Priti Patel says “we have left the EU” and as a voter backing Leave I hope this did not mean leaving compassion, pity and kindness at the EU border.