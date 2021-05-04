Leeds Bradford Airport and childhood memories – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Tony Armitage, Fulwith Road, Harrogate.

By YP Letters
Tuesday, 4th May 2021, 11:38 am
I HAVE just read with great interest the magazine article on Yeadon by Phil Penford (The Yorkshire Post, May 1), and, in particular, the aerial photograph of Yeadon Airport taken in June 1957.

I was 11 years old then,  living on Cookridge Lane  directly under the flight path  of mainly Dakota passenger  and various small private  planes.

I enjoyed cycling including delivering morning and evening papers around Cookridge, riding to Leeds Grammar School during the week and Yeadon Airport at the weekend.

The picture is exactly as I remember the airport then. I regularly cycled all around, unchallenged, including  inside the hangers where I  spent hours inspecting everything from Tiger Moth bi-planes to single seater racing planes.

I even cycled along the runway and the only “no-go” area was the Club Bar simply because of the sale of alcohol.

My desire to fly become a reality with the occasional holiday in Jersey by direct flight from Yeadon on a Dakota.

To fly home over our then family home and garden at an altitude of only some 200 feet was the high point of the  journey.

