THE ex-councillor’s comment (The Yorkshire Post May 17) regarding lengthy queues, huge delays and missed flights ranked Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) as disappointing, shameful and distinctly third- rate.

With zero customer care AMP Capital the Australian owners only concern is to make money out of fare-paying passengers.

Please allow another ex-councillor to speculate and focus the mind. Operators should stop using a disruptive airport and when flights are missed through no fault of their own passengers should be reimbursed by LBA itself there and then.

Leeds Bradford Airport.