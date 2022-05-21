THE ex-councillor’s comment (The Yorkshire Post May 17) regarding lengthy queues, huge delays and missed flights ranked Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) as disappointing, shameful and distinctly third- rate.
With zero customer care AMP Capital the Australian owners only concern is to make money out of fare-paying passengers.
Please allow another ex-councillor to speculate and focus the mind. Operators should stop using a disruptive airport and when flights are missed through no fault of their own passengers should be reimbursed by LBA itself there and then.
Your correspondent referred to the airport as third-rate, I would suggest third world. Either stay in the UK or use an airport where customers are appreciated.