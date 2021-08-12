Leeds Bradford Airport’s expansion double standards – Yorkshire Post Letters

REGARDING the possible expansion of Leeds Bradford Airport, we’ve all seen the increasing impact of climate change on our screens: massive flooding in Germany and catastrophic wild fires across the globe just in the last few weeks.

Aviation is a critical factor in this. The Government has its ‘Jet Zero’ consultation out now, all about how to make flying carbon net zero by 2050. It’s flawed and irresponsible.

The Government’s own Climate Change Committee has said that there must be no airport expansion. Their own ‘Jet Zero’ says that new techno-fixes are highly uncertain. But the Government is ignoring all of this and proposes an unconstrained increase in aviation. What is their logic and how can they justify this?

Thep otential expansion of Leeds Bradford Airport is diving political and public opinion.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

I SEE Alok Sharma, the Cabinet minister heading COP26, has been flying around the world in the build-up to the Glasgow summit.

At this rate his double standards – in the age of Zoom calls – will make former deputy prime minister John ‘Two Jags’ Prescott look like a paragon of virtue by comparison.

