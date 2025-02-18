Leeds Lord Mayor’s U1 number plate should be saved - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Michael Meadowcroft, Honorary Alderman, City of Leeds, Waterloo Lane, Leeds.

Now that the Leeds City Council has reversed its decision to close Abbey House Museum I very much hope that it can do the same with the historic number plate U1 on the Lord Mayor’s car.

I am very well aware that, in common with many local authorities, the City Council is short of cash.

This is fundamentally caused by the previous Government’s deliberate drastic reduction in the government’s support.

The U1 on the Lord Mayor's car in 2013. PIC: James Hardisty

Now, with a new Labour government in place, and a local MP as Chancellor of the Exchequer, to sell such an asset would be a remarkable vote of no confidence in that government as it suggests that the City Council does not believe that it will change the Conservatives’ harsh treatment of local government.

Once a piece of history, such as the U1 registration plate goes, it can never come back and a piece of the city’s heritage is lost - all because of the previous government’s damage to local finances.

These days too many things are deemed ‘iconic’ but the U1 plate is truly iconic. It is a unique combination of car and plate and for over 120 years many Leeds citizens have noted the Lord Mayor’s car with the U1 plate and have remarked on it.

Strictly speaking the plate is not the possession of the City Council. It is the Lord Mayor of the day who is its custodian during her or his year of office.

Vehicle registration was introduced by the Motor Car Act of 1903 and the first registration plates were sold in December of that year. Rowland Winn, who had his premises in Cookridge Street and was one of only two motor vehicle dealers in the city, got in quickly and purchased the first two plates - U1, which he presented to the Lord Mayor, his friend Arthur Currer Briggs, who had been elected the month before, to go on the mayoral car. The other plate was UM1 - the ‘M’ denoting a dealer or a maker.

U1 has adorned the Lord Mayor’s car ever since. 121 Lord Mayors of Leeds have had the U1 number plate on their official car; are the present Councillors really going to be the ones to end this long tradition?

Rowland Winn was a very civic minded Leeds citizen and he himself was elected a Councillor in 1920, becoming an Alderman ten years later.

He was Lord Mayor himself in 1938-39. To sell off this iconic registration plate would be to negate Winn’s thoughtful gift to the Lord Mayor and to go against the spirit of what he believed would be a permanent symbol of Leeds’ history.