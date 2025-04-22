Leeds should proudly display its European colours - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Packham, Chair, Leeds for Europe, Roundhay, Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our city’s been twinned with Dortmund in Germany for over 50 years - with the relationship reflected in the name of Dortmund Square in Leeds city centre.

But you’d be forgiven for not realising you’re in Dortmund Square…because there’s no signage telling you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully, that’s about to change. The Yorkshire Evening Post has reported that Leeds City Council is putting up signs this spring (Lobby group has ‘raised a glass’ to new signage plan, April 4).

The European Union flag flying in front of the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The lobby group referred to is, of course, Leeds for Europe. We’re delighted with how quickly the council responded to our suggestion about more closely matching what Dortmund itself has done in its ‘Platz von Leeds’.

That central square features clear signage and the crests of our two great European cities displayed proudly together on one of its buildings.

Another suggestion for Leeds City Council: Fly the flag of Europe above civic buildings such as Leeds Town Hall on Friday, May 9, to celebrate Europe Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would be a further demonstration that we’re a progressive, welcoming city that values its international relationships and the contributions of fellow Europeans who’ve come here and - even if only temporarily - make Leeds their home.

This isn’t a new idea. In fact, my predecessor Richard Wilson first proposed it in letters to The Yorkshire Post and YEP in August 2020.

It wasn’t even original then. Leading UK cities such as London, Edinburgh and Liverpool were already flying the European flag on their public buildings.