Leeds skyline ruined by ugly Lego-like towers – Yorkshire Post Letters

YOU have reported the acceptance by Leeds City Council’s planning department and committee of a development of the vacant international swimming pool site.
The developer’s representative is quoted as saying the proposals brought “high quality architecture...attractive and distinctive”.
I feel this was a massive tongue-in-cheek statement swallowed wholesale by a blinkered planning committee.
In my view the city centre now resembles more a New York or Hong Kong look, with hordes of ugly, similar Lego towers and boxes totally offensive to the eye, blocking natural light and overpowering the people on the street.
Leeds was once criticised for the “The Leeds Look”, but at least that was a natural material – brick.
The current trend of metal and glass will, in 20 years, be a scruffy, outdated eyesore.
From: Jack Burke, Whitehall Road, Leeds.
WHAT a shame the former international pool in Leeds city centre could not have been modernised when there’s a national shortage of swimming pools. Even a 25-metre pool would be popular with those who live and work in the centre of the city.
