Legislation needed to make it an offence to advertise, transport or sell knives - Yorkshire Post Letters

It is most laudable of the police and the council to propose a Knife Surrender Bin.

This will enable those who no longer wish to carry a knife to safely dispose of it. Unfortunately, others who wish to acquire or retain a knife will still be free to do so.

Knife crime is a national problem which requires a national solution.

Greater regulation needed to tackle knife crime.

Legislation is needed to make it an offence to advertise, transport or sell knives except for genuine ceremonial purposes. It could be framed to ensure that internet companies do not escape.