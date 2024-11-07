Let's start telling the powers that be what we consider desirable for our neighbourhoods - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Cllr. Philip Holder, Leyburn.

I refer to the letter sent by David Kerfoot CBE DL to the Chancellor on behalf of the people of Scarborough (The Yorkshire Post, October 30) making the plea to implement their 10-year plan for the transformational opportunity of the town which appears to be stalled.

You kindly published a letter of mine under this title over two years ago drawing attention to the empowering of local residents in the Levelling-Up and Regeneration Bill 2022 by way of a Neighbourhood Priorities Statement. The legislation has been enacted now in Schedule 7 Paragraph 15K in the 2023 Act.

The prerequisite is the making of a Neighbourhood Area Designation by the Local Planning Authority (NYC outside the National Parks) under existing legislation - Section 61G, Localities Act 2011 and the accompanying Neighbourhood Planning Regulations 2012,2015 and 2016.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner speaking at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

This is all about bottom-up planning, not top-down, which is often the pre-occupation of many in our system of government.

The Statement by which local town or parish council is enabled to set out what the community body considers "...to be the principal needs and prevailing views of the community in the neighbourhood area...in respect of local matters.

"Local matters" are described very broadly and are not limited to planning, notwithstanding that the Statement, when approved, will form part of the Local Plan and must be taken into consideration in the determination of planning applications.

Local matters include, housing, the natural environment, the economy, public spaces, infrastructure, and as a catch-all - other features - and all you need for that is imagination - which seems to be the prevalent thinking on local government these days.

Michael Gove was unable to make the accompanying regulations under the 2023 Act or the Playbook to help local councils, before the election was called. I asked Rishi Sunak, our local MP, to ask Angela Rayner, the Local Government and Communities Secretary, about the regulations and she replied "The Government is reviewing its policy inheritance from the last Government, including the relation to neighbourhood priorities statements."