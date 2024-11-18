Liberal-left bias of the American media exposed as Donald Trump emerges victor - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: William Snowden, Burley-in-Wharfedale, Ilkley.

I have a nephew who lives in America. The prevailing dark mood of the country was disturbing.

And yet, witnessing the extraordinary, liberal-left bias of the American media, both before and after the election of Donald Trump was, in a curious way, reassuring:

No matter how biased the British media may be (and most egregious of all is what John Humphrys decried as the 'institutionalised bias' of the BBC), they are relatively mild compared to their American brethren.

Donald Trump in Powder Springs, Georgia. PIC: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The American media seems collectively to be suffering from what has become known as Trump derangement syndrome, in which he has been portrayed as 'a fascistic, existential threat to American democracy’. A fallacy which the BBC et.al., reiterated.

One can only muse as to what those great, American broadcasters of the past, like Walter Cronkite or Alistair Cooke would have made of that...not much, I suspect.

Many years ago, I worked as a research reader for a press agency and scanned broadsheets like The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal et.al., all of which were then newspapers of great merit. How times change. The liberal-left bias is now blatant and endemic.

Since his victory in 2016, Donald Trump has been systematically persecuted by the Democratic Party establishment: the Russia hoax, the impeachment proceedings, the lawfare and countless court cases, and all accompanied by a denigratory, mass media onslaught in which his character was impugned; he was called a Nazi and compared to Hitler. S

ome contend that this demonisation was the primary motivation for those who sought to assassinate him.

That he not only survived but was defiant, is a testament to his personal courage and resolution.

The American people witnessed the machinations of the media and the puerile parade of so-called celebrities supporting Kamala Harris, but saw through the theatrical propaganda, the demonisation, and the contrived 'lawfare’, and rallied to support Donald Trump.

He's been given quite a mandate. One must hope he emulates the success of his first term, in which he achieved sustainable economic growth and, in the field of foreign affairs, contained the threatening axis of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran, and brokered the Abraham Accords between Israel and the Gulf States.

The addition of Saudi Arabia to those Accords would be a major achievement, not least for a lasting peace in the Middle East.