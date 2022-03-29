Litter epidemic on A64 at Malton shames county; North Yorkshire council leader must act – Yorkshire Post Letters

THE varying responses to roadside litter from local authorities is well illustrated by journeys we made last week.

On consecutive days we travelled from the Whitby area to York and Northallerton respectively.

The amount of litter along the A64 between York and Malton continues to ashame readers.

The verges on the A64 Malton bypass were – as usual – thick with litter.

In contrast the Guisborough bypass was the complete opposite – in pristine condition and in fact a litter picker was at work.

The bypasses are very comparable, both busy roads with a similar mix of traffic.

From: James Buick, Northallerton.

HAS North Yorkshire County Council given up on collecting litter?

The state of the county’s roads from Northallerton to York are a disgrace.

I can only assume that Carl Les, the council leader, is too busy furthering his ambitions to become mayor that he has taken his eye off the ball.

Perhaps it is time for a fresh start.

The junction of the A1M and A64 at Tadcaster continues to be embarrassing.

A gateway to the county, it makes me ashamed to say that I come from Yorkshire.