‘Little Englanders’ risk destroying United Kingdom due to Brexit arrogance – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: John Hall, Pennithorne Avenue, Baildon.

i WOULDN’T expect anything else from Sir Bernard Ingham: “The UK people have won again.” Who is he writing about in his review of the decade (The Yorkshire Post, December 26)?

Boris Johnson with the newly-elected intake of Tory MPs.

From the shifting of relatively few votes from Labour to the Tories in our two-horse-based, first-past-the-post voting system, the Tories have a huge majority of seats on 43.6 per cent of the vote. This is not Tory cleverness, but the result of an essentially undemocratic voting system once suited to a system populated by only Whigs and Tories, and not one with the nine or 10 political parties of today.

Sir Bernard’s belittling of Nicola Sturgeon, and similar arrogant pronouncements from other Little Englanders, will inevitably destroy the UK and the Union’s (England and Wales) standing in the world, (no longer the world’s fifth largest economy). I must have some Scottish blood, because I’d opt for independence from his and his ilk’s arrogant views forever.

From: Thomas Reed, Harrogate.

BERNARD Ingham is correct when he says the people have won after electing Boris Johnson by a near-landslide to break the Brexit impasse.

And the people will win again – and vote Johnson out – if he does not deliver.