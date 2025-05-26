Little surprise that Reform has managed to get a foothold in South Yorkshire - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Mike Smith, Sheffield.﻿

﻿Reading BMBC leader Sir Stephen Houghton’s call for the Winter Fuel Allowance to be restored in order to ‘combat’ the rise of Reform - despite Keir Starmer’s firm commitment not to - does seem Augean in its folly.

What he does display is the usual political tendency to not take personal responsibility for poor local decisions but an eagerness to pretend national problems will fix the mess local Labour are now in.

As the leader with sole responsibility who brooks no dissent from a hand picked cabinet, the potential disintegration of the Labour group is on his watch. What’s now needed concentrating on are the local issues he has influence and control over in a town where poverty is rife and services are very poor. But without reform of our public services and local economy we will get Reform.

Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage with his party's candidates onstage during a campaign event. PIC: Jacob King/PA Wire

What was encouraging was mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones’s comment of the need to listen, wisdom which ought to resonate with her colleagues in SYMCA. With Doncaster now dominated by Reform councillors the elections next year could well see a complete wipeout of the Labour Party in South Yorkshire.

Would that be a good thing to happen? Given their appalling record, sadly, yes. This once great party long ago started the process of Tory lite culminating in a party which has no values, no vision, no evidence based policies and a reputation of not just being untrustworthy but of persistently misleading the public as if there were to be no consequences. Now they know there are - the distinct possibility of political oblivion.

Can that future be changed? Ros Jones thinks so but so far her tenure hasn’t been one of listening to the needs of her constituents let alone the wider South Yorkshire community.

So here’s a challenge for her integrity and honesty. 11 years ago it was Doncaster councillors who voted to keep the elderly and disabled train concession, a benefit removed by Sheffield Lib Dems and shamefully the two Barnsley Labour councillors. It was to ‘save’ £329,000. No alternatives or consultation took place.

Given that SYMCA have finally agreed that the cost of the reform’s full restoration would be £750,000 - will she now accept the benefits of better health, less loneliness and isolation, access to leisure and culture and increased disposable income for an annual outlay of less than £2.50 per pensioner? All reforms they have in Greater Manchester, London, Birmingham and Merseyside!

Will she then go further and support the Merseyside transport reform of the extension of free local transport travel and similar benefits, for all those reaching the age of 60? Why choose these over other possible reforms which people need?

The first is very cheap and the legislation is clear, and can be implemented within four weeks. But these are the easy options. Do the easy thing first to give time to bring about housing reform, health reforms, cost of living reforms, better, healthier lives reforms.

