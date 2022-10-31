Liz Truss's major weakness was naivety not her policies - Yorkshire Post Letters
From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.
Liz Truss didn't do what the establishment wanted. Her real sin was naivety - thinking she could by-pass ‘the blob’. So the Conservative party elite staged a coup, replacing her with Rishi Sunak, who was chosen by neither members nor by the country.
Worse, our country is facing a collapse this winter as Tory MPs, refusing to reverse their disastrous policies, have taken to factional infighting rather than face reality.
The Conservatives could not even deliver Leave - part of the UK (Northern Ireland), and our fish, remain under EU control.
Policy failure is normal: out of control migration; the £150bn bungle of HS2; pretending the wind always blows, and the sun never sets, as an energy policy; the vindictive bans on gas home heating and petrol cars; the damaging untargeted lockdowns; the sanctions supposed to harm Russia which harm us instead; the magic (QE) money printing to ‘pay’ for all these errors; massive inflation and tax rises as the money printing scam collapses.
As long as the Conservatives continue to ignore the real-world evidence that their policies are failures, the worse it will be for the country.
There is no succour from Labour either, since Sir Keir Starmer is even more keen on these policies than the Tories.