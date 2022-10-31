Liz Truss's major weakness was naivety not her policies - Yorkshire Post Letters

Liz Truss didn't do what the establishment wanted. Her real sin was naivety - thinking she could by-pass ‘the blob’. So the Conservative party elite staged a coup, replacing her with Rishi Sunak, who was chosen by neither members nor by the country.

Worse, our country is facing a collapse this winter as Tory MPs, refusing to reverse their disastrous policies, have taken to factional infighting rather than face reality.

The Conservatives could not even deliver Leave - part of the UK (Northern Ireland), and our fish, remain under EU control.

Liz Truss lasted just 45 days as PM. PIC: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Policy failure is normal: out of control migration; the £150bn bungle of HS2; pretending the wind always blows, and the sun never sets, as an energy policy; the vindictive bans on gas home heating and petrol cars; the damaging untargeted lockdowns; the sanctions supposed to harm Russia which harm us instead; the magic (QE) money printing to ‘pay’ for all these errors; massive inflation and tax rises as the money printing scam collapses.

As long as the Conservatives continue to ignore the real-world evidence that their policies are failures, the worse it will be for the country.