Local government structure in England is a hot-potch mess - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Gareth Robson, Kent House Road, Beckenham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have relatives in various parts of Australia and I was exploring, as one does, their local and regional government websites. I was struck by the clarity and simplicity of their arrangements.

For the city of Gold Coast, in southern Queensland, I found this admirable overview on the webpage - "Federal Government: major highways and defence; State Government: schools, police and hospitals; Local Government: roads, libraries, swimming pools etc".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contrast England where we have not stopped faffing about with various levels of sub-national government since 1965 yet have only managed to make things steadily less clear or simple.

Local election voting count at the John Charles Centre for Sport. PIC: Steve Riding

We pat ourselves on the back for having supposedly devolved power to elected mayors but in reality we've just created a hot-potch and a patchwork quilt, impenetrable to most of us unless we have serious time and energy on our hands to be able to find out what the latest arrangements are and how they are supposed to work.

Even if we manage to get to grips with our local authority, we then find that the NHS, the MPs, and the Police have their own entirely separate geographic structures, distinct from the local authority boundaries - and that's before we look at the archaic thing known as ‘the Church of England’ which thinks the country has two parts, the south with its capital in Canterbury and the north with its capital, rather agreeably for Yorkshire-folk, in York.

How many people in England could have a good go at answering the question: ‘Do we have regions in England?’ or ‘What's the difference between a county, a combined authority, and a borough?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's a gigantic mess. Decades ago, somebody should have blown a whistle and demanded that we come up with a clear schema either for the whole of Britain or at least for the whole of England.

Instead it has unplanned lurches from one half-baked set of changes to another, and another, forever. Scotland and Wales have managed rather better - but the state of things in England is truly shocking.