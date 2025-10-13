London Labour will never allow Andy Burnham anywhere near the leadership - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton, York.

Re: How Burnham eclipses Starmer in the North (Jayne Doyle, Sept 29).

Despite Jayne Dowle's favourable view of Andy Burnham as a possible Labour leader I suspect the London Labour mafia will ensure that he doesn't get near the leadership. Wes Streeting is good at self-promotion and has openly admitted to wanting the top job.

His utterly self seeking ways would put me off Labour under his leadership, even if I planned to vote Labour at the next election which is far from certain.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham attending a Labour for a New Democracy fringe event at the Labour Party Conference. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Andy Burnham certainly has an easy political manner and communicates well. His northern origins would go down well too. Unfortunately the lack of political direction in Labour is something that even Mr Burnham would find it hard to turn round.

Paul Ovenden lost his job as Head of Political Strategy for the Labour Party after his long ago disparaging remarks about Diane Abbott came to light. I have to ask what on earth he was doing in that job, there has been no discernible Labour strategy for some time.